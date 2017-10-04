85°
Walk-On's named title sponsor of Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT - Walk-On's has been named the official title sponsor of the Independence Bowl.
On Wednesday, the Independence Bowl Foundation announced a five-year agreement with the Baton Rouge-based restaurant to sponsor the NCAA Football game.
The 2017 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday, December 27 at Independence Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster by going to WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com
