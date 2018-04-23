Walk-On's breaks ground in WBR, hopes to boost economy

BATON ROUGE - Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar is expanding their business to West Baton Rouge Parish this coming fall.

Monday morning, the company and local city and parish officials broke ground on the new site on LA-1. This franchise is the first one in West Baton Rouge Parish and will serve several communities including Brusly, Port Allen, and Addis.

Scot Rhodes, Brusly's mayor, says the west bank is growing leaps and bounds and welcomes this establishment. City officials believe this business will help sales taxes.

"We need places like Walk-On's to keep people here and spend their money here and not have to cross the bridge every Friday and Saturday after work. We can keep them here on the Westside," says Mayor Rhodes.

Brandon Landry, the CEO and founder of Walk-On's, says when two local businessmen reached out to him about a local franchise on the west bank, they ran with the idea.

"A great franchise group from this side of the river they actually approached us and said let's do it. So we're very excited to be breaking ground in Brusly," said Landry.

The 8,100 square foot Louisiana-style restaurant will have a large outdoor patio and hopes to employ more than 200 employees.

Adam Beatty lives in Brusly and is excited about patronizing this business.

"It's definitely going to increase the food quality around here which will be good. It has a high quality to make everybody else kind of get in line, that'll be nice. And then five in a half million dollar a year revenue, that'll definitely be nice," said Beatty.

This location is currently under construction will open around October or November.