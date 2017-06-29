75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walgreens ends attempt to buy Rite Aid

1 hour 38 minutes 54 seconds ago June 29, 2017 Jun 29, 2017 Thursday, June 29 2017 June 29, 2017 11:05 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - Walgreens has ended its takeover pursuit of rival Rite Aid following resistance from U.S. regulators and will instead now buy stores, distribution centers and inventory in a new deal.
  
The proposed merger, first announced in 2015, was initially for about $9.4 billion but was whittled down to about $6.8 billion earlier this year.
  
Walgreens Boots Alliance will pay Rite Aid Corp. a $325 million termination fee. It will pay Fred's Pharmacy an additional $25 million following the termination of a related asset deal.
  
Under the new agreement, Walgreens will buy 2,186 stores, three distribution centers and related inventory from Rite Aid for approximately $5.18 billion.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days