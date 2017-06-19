Wait list established for Child Care Assistance Program starting in July

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Education announced a wait list will be established for eligible families who apply to the Child Care Assistance Program on and after July 1.





Eligible families must apply by June 30 to secure a slot.





CCAP is a federally-funded program that enables Louisiana parents to work or attend school by helping them afford child care.





From now through June 30, applications will be processed as normal. Complete applications received by 11:59 p.m. on June 30 will be processed and if eligible, families will be able to participate in CCAP. Starting July 1, families will be notified of the wait list via the Louisiana Believes website when applying online or on paper.





Households will only be placed on the wait list once they submit a complete application are determined eligible. The wait list will be statewide and application will be prioritized by the date received by the Department of Education.





The wait listed households will be notified by phone, mail and email, if and when funding becomes available. Eligible households may be placed on the wait list for up to one year. After one year on the wait list, families will need to reapply. Households will be provided notice 30 days before being taken purged and will be directed to reapply if assistance is still needed.





Exceptions to the wait list apply for families currently receiving child care assistance, children who are experiencing homelessness, children of families participating in STEP or Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships, children in foster care, or children requiring special needs care. Children requiring special needs, if income eligible, will not be placed on the wait list.



