90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Waffle House suspect denies mental health issues

2 hours 34 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 May 18, 2018 11:14 AM May 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man accused of killing four people at a Tennessee Waffle House denies he is suffering from mental health problems and says he wants to represent himself in court in the murder cases.
  
WTVF played an audio recording of Travis Reinking talking to one of the station's reporters, where the suspect can be heard saying "I'm perfectly healthy" when asked about his mental fitness. Reinking called the reporter from the Nashville jail, where he is being held without bond.
  
A judge has ordered Reinking to undergo a mental health evaluation. Friends and relatives have said the 29-year-old suffered from delusions and sometimes talked about plans to marry singer Taylor Swift.
  
Reinking's lawyer has not responded to an email seeking comment. A judge has issued a gag order in the case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days