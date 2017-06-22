80°
Vote on Baton Rouge zoo relocation deferred

33 minutes 45 seconds ago June 22, 2017 Jun 22, 2017 Thursday, June 22 2017 June 22, 2017 10:54 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Danielle Jackson

BATON ROUGE - BREC leaders have pushed back a vote on whether to move the Baton Rouge Zoo, a controversial topic for years.

The initiative to reimagine the zoo and Greenwood Park was arguably the most popular item on BREC's agenda. Still, Commissioner David Tatman motioned to defer the item.

"This issue needs more discussion and community input," Tatman said.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks gave a presentation during the meeting. She says even though the topic of moving the zoo has been thrown around for two yeras, she wants the commission to do more research before making a decision.

"I'm so glad it has been deferred," Banks said, "so we can have an opportunity to engage in the community, a cross section of everyone that is involved."

