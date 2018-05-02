Volunteers step up after contractor agreement doesn't work out

BATON ROUGE - Volunteers from Michigan are helping one woman rebuild from the August 2016 flood. The team with Samaritan's Purse has been busy restoring the home for the past few weeks.

The homeowner was originally receiving help from Restore Louisiana, but that's been put on hold for the time being.

The homeowner's daughter, Lindsey Robinson says everything was moving along fine, until the contractor her mother hired pocketed the Restore Louisiana money and didn't pay the people doing the work.

"When the money came he took some of the money that was supposed to be for the restoring of her house," said Robinson.

She says it's about $4,000.

The homeowner has been waiting patiently for her flood-damaged home to be restored to livable conditions once again. She hired Jimmie Emery of One Bravo, LLC to do the job. Robinson says Emery then hired subcontractor Terrence Johnson of One Stop Remodeling and Construction, LLC based out of Heartland, TX to do the work.

Johnson tells 2 On Your Side he worked under Emery's Louisiana home improvement contractor registration and paid Emery $2,000 to do so. Robinson says Emery was approved by Restore Louisiana to work on the house. Johnson started the work and when the homeowner's first check arrived in the mail, it was made out to the homeowner and Emery.

Robinson says Emery kept the money from Restore that he shouldn't have and never paid Johnson for the subcontracting work. It wasn't until later Robinson learn from an attorney that it's illegal for the subcontractor to work under a contractor's license.

Johnson tells WBRZ he's owed thousands of dollars for the work he did. He says he was never paid. It's put some things on hold for Robinson's mother since the remaining award from Restore Louisiana won't be released until the original contractor releases her from the contract.

"It's just put her in a bad position," said Robinson.

She says some repairs her mom needs are not covered by Samaritan's Purse and she might have to pay out of pocket, which is money she doesn't have right now.

"Because of the paperwork situation with Mr. Emery she can't, they can't help her," Robinson said.

Now approaching that two-year mark following the 2016 flood, Robinson is losing hope that the paperwork issue will be resolved. It's also why she's so thankful for the volunteers helping out her mother.

A phone call and email to Emery were not returned to 2 On Your Side. Robinson is still working with a lawyer.