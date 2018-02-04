Volunteers spend Saturday installing smoke detectors across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Volunteers from United Cajun Navy spent Saturday installing smoke detectors in homes across Baton Rouge.

Homeowners that requested the alarms received them free of charge.

"I'm excited, I'm really excited about the smoke detectors," Fannie Brown said.

Brown is still renovating her home following the August 2016 flood. Getting smoke detectors was one of her final tasks before moving back in.

"I really thought I had smoke detectors," Brown said. "I only had one smoke detector."

Brown had three installed throughout her home. Volunteer Brian McGlynn activated them this morning.

"The need is high," McGlynn said. "Most of the homes I've been in don't have smoke detectors at all."

McGlynn has been volunteering with the Cajun Navy for several months, installing his fair share of smoke alarms.

"Right now I'm somewhere south of about 75," McGlynn said. "I may have just gone over."

Brown and others are making sure they have working smoke detectors following the recent rise in fire-related deaths.

"It should be eye-opening because lately if they've been looking at the news there have been a high number of fires," Brown said. "Not only fires but casualties."