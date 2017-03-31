Volunteers needed to Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people are expected to take to the streets, and clean the city-parish Saturday morning.

Keep Baton Rouge Beautiful has partnered with the Mayor's Office to cover areas of all 12 districts.

All but one location will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. The downtown meeting place, at Laurel and North Third, will meet at 7:30 a.m., due to an event downtown.

They still need your help too. You can sign up at KBRB.org, or just show up at your desired location. Officials ask that all volunteers wear red, in honor of Baton Rouge's 200th birthday.

Here is a list of all meeting spots:

District 1: Brown Heights Subdivision @ Faith Baptist Church

District 2: Fletcher Williams Road, between Progress Road and Central Road

District 3: The Gardere Community @ Gardere School on GSRI

District 4: Central Thruway and Goodwood Boulevard (between Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Flannery Road)

District 5: Zion City Area

District 6: Smiley Heights/Old Bird Station Area

District 7: Partnering with Star Hill Baptist Church - 1400 N. Foster Drive- Eden Park Area

District 8: South Park @ Coursey Boulevard

District 9: O’Neal Lane @ Hobby Lobby

District 10: Downtown Baton Rouge @ Visit Baton Rouge

District 11: Stanley Aubin/Toulon Drive Area

District 12: Hyacinth Avenue between Staring Lane and Perkins Road

Cleanup will only last two hours, but hundreds of trash bags are expected to be filled.