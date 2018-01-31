Volunteers install over 1,000 smoke alarms in the capital city

BATON ROUGE- In response to the spike in fire-related deaths earlier this year, many residents will be getting smoke alarms installed.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is partnering with the American Red Cross, the United Cajun Navy, the Cajun Army, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, and faith-based organizations to install the devices.

According to a release, more than 1,000 free smoke alarms have been installed throughout the city.

The Cajun Navy will be distributing alarms and making installations Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday of this week. The Cajun Navy expects to install somewhere between 700 and 800 smoke alarms in the community. Volunteers can meet at the Baton Rouge Fire Department Headquarters between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

To request a smoke alarm, contact the mayor's office at (225) 389-3100.