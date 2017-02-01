61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Volkswagen to pay at least $1.2 billion for bigger diesels

40 minutes 53 seconds ago February 01, 2017 Feb 1, 2017 Wednesday, February 01 2017 February 01, 2017 7:25 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany - Volkswagen has agreed to pay at least $1.2 billion in buybacks and compensation to settle claims from U.S. owners of cars with larger diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests.

The proposed settlement filed last night in U.S. District Court in San Francisco covers some 75,000 Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche cars with 3.0-liter diesel engines.

Owners of older models that cannot be fixed to meet pollution standards will be offered buybacks and compensation. People with cars that can be fixed will get compensation of up to $16,114 - if VW can come up with a fix by an agreed deadline. If not, buybacks could push the cost as high as $4.04 billion.

Volkswagen has already agreed on a settlement for some 500,000 smaller, 2.0 liter diesel engines.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days