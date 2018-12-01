81°
Visually impaired sea lions join group at New Orleans zoo

Saturday, December 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Audubon Zoo
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A pair of visually impaired 2-year-old sea lions has joined the four sea lions already at the zoo in New Orleans.
  
Audubon Zoo officials say in a news release that Ayah and Jolee were both malnourished when rescued along different parts of the California coast in June 2017.
  
Jolee has cataracts in both eyes, and had an injury in her left eye when she was found on an El Segundo jetty. She gets around by following Ayah, who lost her left eye to a small-caliber bullet found in her brain after she came to Audubon.
  
Ayah was found off the Malibu coast.
  
Both youngsters were nursed back to health at the Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles. Its staff veterinarian, Lauren Palmer, says Audubon saved their lives by accepting them.
