78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Visitor caught smuggling drugs into Angola

54 minutes 26 seconds ago Friday, September 28 2018 Sep 28, 2018 September 28, 2018 6:31 PM September 28, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Correctional officers arrested a young woman Friday afternoon after a new body scanner detected a foreign object.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, officers thwarted a visitor's attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison. The body scanner reportedly detected a foreign object "inside" 22-year-old Brittany Brokeisha Alexus of Lafayette.

Authorities say Alexus ran to her vehicle, but officers chased after her and found almost 60 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Alexus was booked on the charge of possession with intent to distribute.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days