Visitor caught smuggling drugs into Angola

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Correctional officers arrested a young woman Friday afternoon after a new body scanner detected a foreign object.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, officers thwarted a visitor's attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison. The body scanner reportedly detected a foreign object "inside" 22-year-old Brittany Brokeisha Alexus of Lafayette.

Authorities say Alexus ran to her vehicle, but officers chased after her and found almost 60 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Alexus was booked on the charge of possession with intent to distribute.