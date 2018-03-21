47°
Visitation for Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson begins
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Admirers of Tom Benson, the New Orleans Saints owner who died last week, are getting a chance to pay their final respects.
Visitation takes place from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. It continues Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A private funeral service is set for noon Friday at St. Louis Cathedral in the French Quarter.
The 90-year-old Benson's death was announced last Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms. Benson was a successful automobile dealer when he bought the Saints in 1985. Under his ownership, the team achieved its first winning seasons and a Super Bowl championship. He also was the owner of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.
