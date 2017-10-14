75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting

54 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2017 Oct 14, 2017 October 14, 2017 10:48 PM October 14, 2017 in News
Source: APNewsNow
By: Associated Press
PETERSBURG, Va. - Virginia State University is on lockdown after a shooting on campus.
  
University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."
  
A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.
Local authorities say one person was shot in the pelvis and transported to the hospital in critical condition. 
The university's website says the school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days