Viral video of Chimpanzee and Mastiff playing is melting hearts nationwide

MIAMI, Fla. - A video of two unlikely friends playing on a couch has taken social media by storm over the past week.

On Thursday, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation posted a video of Limbani, a young Chimpanzee, and Bruno, a fully-grown Mastiff, playing with one another.

The post from the Florida-based foundation included the caption: "It's always amazing to see two different species love each other and get along so well. There is much to learn from them."

That message must have resonated with quite a few people, because the video has been more than 10 million times since the video was posted less than a week ago.

The foundation later shared another video of the unique pair, solidifying them as one of the best things to come out of 2018 so far.