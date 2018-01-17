23°
Viral video of Chimpanzee and Mastiff playing is melting hearts nationwide

11 hours 42 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2018 Jan 16, 2018 January 16, 2018 2:09 PM January 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MIAMI, Fla. - A video of two unlikely friends playing on a couch has taken social media by storm over the past week.

On Thursday, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation posted a video of Limbani, a young Chimpanzee, and Bruno, a fully-grown Mastiff, playing with one another.

The post from the Florida-based foundation included the caption: "It's always amazing to see two different species love each other and get along so well. There is much to learn from them."

That message must have resonated with quite a few people, because the video has been more than 10 million times since the video was posted less than a week ago.

The foundation later shared another video of the unique pair, solidifying them as one of the best things to come out of 2018 so far.

