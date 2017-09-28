Viral photo shows parents the importance of buckling up their kids

A photo showing the aftermath of a violent car crash is garnering massive attention on social media.

Jenna Rabberman says she had just picked up her 3-year-old son up from preschool Monday when another vehicle slammed into them. Rabberman was in the vehicle with both her 3-year-old and 6-week-old sons at the time of the crash.

But Rabberman said everything turned out fine thanks to one small precaution she took before heading out.

"My boys escaped without a scratch, but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly,"Rabberman said in a post on Facebook. "I will be fine, my kids are fine, everything else can be replaced."

Along with her post, Rabberman shared a photo of the the children's car seats alongside her mangled SUV.

As of Thursday, the post has ben shared nearly a quarter of a million times.