Viral photo shows parents the importance of buckling up their kids

53 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, September 28 2017 Sep 28, 2017 September 28, 2017 2:53 PM September 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

A photo showing the aftermath of a violent car crash is garnering massive attention on social media.

Jenna Rabberman says she had just picked up her 3-year-old son up from preschool Monday when another vehicle slammed into them. Rabberman was in the vehicle with both her 3-year-old and 6-week-old sons at the time of the crash.

But Rabberman said everything turned out fine thanks to one small precaution she took before heading out. 

"My boys escaped without a scratch, but the paramedics told me it could have been very different had I not taken the extra 2 minutes to be sure they were buckled correctly,"Rabberman said in a post on Facebook. "I will be fine, my kids are fine, everything else can be replaced."

Along with her post, Rabberman shared a photo of the the children's car seats alongside her mangled SUV.

As of Thursday, the post has ben shared nearly a quarter of a million times.

