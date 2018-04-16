53°
Viral photo shows dog 'arrested' for being a very bad boy

Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ONTARIO - A photo of a dog being a very bad boy has gone viral.

A pup named Finn is accused of running away and attacking a deer last week, and the Internet can't get enough.

Finn's owner posted the photo recognizing the seriousness of the situation, but couldn't help but laugh at the pup behind bars.

She later tweeted that Finn was let off with only a mere warning.

