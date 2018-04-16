Latest Weather Blog
Viral photo shows dog 'arrested' for being a very bad boy
ONTARIO - A photo of a dog being a very bad boy has gone viral.
A pup named Finn is accused of running away and attacking a deer last week, and the Internet can't get enough.
Finn's owner posted the photo recognizing the seriousness of the situation, but couldn't help but laugh at the pup behind bars.
She later tweeted that Finn was let off with only a mere warning.
someone called the police on my dog because he ran away and attacked a deer and i know this is serious but the sight of him in the cop car i’m alskdjfhsgh ???????? pic.twitter.com/czZqzzc3x3— emme ?? (@emmethompsonn) April 14, 2018
thank you SO much for all the nice messages and replies asking about finny! i wish i had time to answer all of them - they let us off with a warning and he is going to be just fine! pic.twitter.com/yDakSOAY2a— emme ?? (@emmethompsonn) April 16, 2018
