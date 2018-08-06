Violent Chicago weekend leaves at least 10 dead, dozens hurt

85°
Monday, August 06 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say separate weekend shootings across the city left at least 10 people dead and at least 60 wounded.

The violence peaked early Sunday with several shootings, including one in a courtyard on the city’s South Side that left eight people wounded. The Chicago Sun-Times and WLS-TV compiled the shooting death totals.

Police Patrol Chief Fred Waller said Sunday that in some cases, gang members are using large summer crowds as cover. He says they “shoot into a crowd, no matter who they hit.”

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson planned a Monday news conference to discuss the violence.

Police have said violent crime has declined overall. Still, anti-violence protesters have recently shut down freeways in Chicago to voice their outrage.

