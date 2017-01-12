Violent Baton Rouge drug dealer sentenced to 21 years in prison

BATON ROUGE - A federal grand jury sentenced a violent drug dealer to 21 years in prison Wednesday for a litany of crimes.

Myron Hart, 39, of Baker Louisiana, was faced with significant drug trafficking, racketeering, firearm, and conspiracy charges. This includes allegations of a murder plot, threats to use a hatchet to cut off someone's fingers, and using a child to transport cocaine.

According to United States Attorney Walt Green, Hart will not be elgible for parole since the federal system has abolished it.

Hart is one of 39 individuals facing indictments from the grand jury as part of Operation Third World, a long-running investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force. The operation is aimed at dismantling a violent drug trafficking network operating in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

"Todays' severe sentence is a product of the tremendous efforts of the many federal, state, and local law enforcement agents who, together with prosecutors in my office, worked seamlessly and tirelessly to put this violent group of thugs out of business," Green stated.

Of the 39 defendants, 34 have been convicted and one has died. The remaining four defendants are set for trial.