Vines worry homeowner, cleared following 2 On Your Side call

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner says for the past couple of weeks she's felt like a hostage in her own home.

Tracy Worsham lives off of Cedarcrest Avenue in Baton Rouge. She says an Entergy crew cut a vine off her lines and left the debris hanging over her backyard.

She's concerned the hanging vines pose a danger to her family.

"I couldn't let my kids out of the house," said Worsham. "When we called they told us do not touch it, 'by any means do not touch it.'"

The branches could be touching a live wire. Worsham says she called the utility coming to come back and tidy up her yard multiple times.

"Weeks go by and nobody comes out," she said.

Worsham called 2 On Your Side Monday and says a crew was at her home Tuesday morning clearing more vines from the power lines. A crew came back Tuesday afternoon to clear the debris from her yard.

Entergy says it cleared a visible gap between the ground and the bottom of the vines and sprayed the vines.

It also says, when it trims trees or tree limbs it usually picks up the debris the same day of the trimming. If Entergy cannot pick up the debris, it will leave a message on the door, letting the customer know someone will be back.

Some of the vines were left on the lines and power pole behind Worsham's home. Entergy says it does not remove the vines from its pole because that could shake the pole, which could cause an outage.