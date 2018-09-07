77°
Vince Vaughn charged with DUI, failing to comply with police

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Vince Vaughn has been charged with drunken driving.
  
Los Angeles County prosecutors announced on Friday that the 48-year-old "Wedding Crashers" actor is charged with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher and refusing to comply with police.
  
Authorities say Vaughn repeatedly refusing to get out of his car when officers asked him at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach on June 10. Police say he failed a field sobriety test that was captured on an officer's body camera, and a blood test later showed he was over the legal limit.
  
Vaughn has not entered a plea. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Monday. His spokesman, Alan Nierob, declined comment.

