Vigil to be held for Christmas Eve shooting victims in Lutcher

LUTCHER - A vigil will be held Wednesday night for the victims of a quadruple shooting that occurred on Christmas Eve. The shooting killed two people, and injured a man and a teenager.

The vigil will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Chapel at 7 o'clock Wednesday night. A prayer service will be led by Deacon Alfred Adams of St. Michael in Convent.

Of the four people shot, none were older than 25; the youngest was just 15 years old. The teenager and a 25-year-old survived the shooting and were last listed as being in guarded condition at a hospital.

Thaddeus Watis, 20, and Dedrick Paul Green, Jr., 23, died. Watis was identified as being a football player at Arkansas Baptist College and was home for Christmas break.

The shooting happened at a party following the popular Festival of the Bonfires along the levee in St. James Parish. The gunfire erupted outside of a bar known as the Neighborhood Lounge on Main Street.

Law enforcement arrived to reports of wild gunfire and found the four shot. One victim died at the scene – the other at the hospital.

The two survivors remained there Christmas night.