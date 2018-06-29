91°
Vigil, services planned to honor victims of Maryland newspaper shooting

Friday, June 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The city of Annapolis is planning a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper.

The city announced on social media Friday that the vigil would begin at 8 p.m. at a public square near the Capitol, followed by a march to a dock for a service by the water. 

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland announced that the city's houses of worship had planned a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Friday at a mall across the street from the shooting site. All are welcome.

On Saturday, the 5:30 p.m. Eucharist at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in downtown will be offered for the victims.

