Vigil honors man killed at Kansas bar shooting

OLATHE, Kan. - Residents of a Kansas City suburb gathered at a church to honor a man who died in a shooting earlier this week at a bar across the street.



About 400 people sang, prayed and lit candles Friday night at First Baptist Church in Olathe, Kansas, to honor Srinivas Kuchibhotla. He was killed and two other men were wounded Wednesday at Austins Bar and Grill.



Those in attendance described the community as "tight-knit" and one that embraces diversity. Witnesses said the suspect yelled "get out of my country" and opened fire. Kuchibhotla was Indian and so is one of the wounded men.



Mayor Michael Copeland encouraged people to come together and said, "One evil act does not divide a united community."



The church offered counseling services and created a "hope banner" to use at a march scheduled for Sunday.