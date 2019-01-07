Vigil held in Marksville for five Louisiana children killed in crash

MARKSVILLE - The Avoylles Parish community is coping with the loss of five children killed in a crash in Florida last week. Friends, family, and well-wishers came together for a moving, candlelight vigil Monday night.

More than 300 people filled the stands in Marksville's High School football field Monday night. Many of those people aren't directly connected to the victims, but still felt the need to be there to show support.

The crash was reported last Thursday afternoon on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville. The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van, and a mid-sized sedan were involved in the crash.

In a news conference Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said that five children from Avoyelles Parish were among the seven killed in the crash. Two men driving two semi trucks involved in the crash also died.

Florida officials have identified the children as 10-year-old Brieana Descant, 9-year-old Cierra Bordelan, 14-year-old Joel Cloud, 14-year-old Jeremiah Warren and 13-year-old Cara Descant. The two truck drivers killed were identified as 49-year-old Douglas Bolkema and 59-year-old Steve Holland.