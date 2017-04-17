Latest Weather Blog
Vigil held for Facebook shooting victim
CLEVELAND - A vigil has been held in Cleveland for the victim of a deadly shooting that was videotaped and then posted on Facebook.
Dozens of family, friends and community members gathered Monday evening to remember 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. They carried flowers and balloons and hugged and comforted each other, while urging an end to the violence on their city streets.
Police say 37-year-old Steve Stephens killed Godwin Sunday afternoon in what appeared to be a random shooting while the retiree was picking up aluminum cans. Stephens then uploaded the gruesome video of the killing to Facebook.
Authorities are searching multiple states for Stephens, who is considered armed and dangerous. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture and prosecution of him.
