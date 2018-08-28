76°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Two wanted after chair-swinging fight during celebration in downtown Hammond
HAMMOND - Authorities are looking for two individuals involved in a brawl at a popular event in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night.
According to Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers, the fight broke out at the Hot August Night celebration in Hammond Agusut 24. Video post by onlookers shows fists flying after an apparent dispute over seating outside the La Carreta restaurant downtown.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-554-5245.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two years after flood, all bodies finally back in place at Plainview...
-
Frequent boil advisories worrying Clinton residents
-
Two wanted in chair-swinging fight during celebration in downtown Hammond
-
Baby 'graduates' from NICU in full cap and gown
-
Members of BRFD honored by American Red Cross