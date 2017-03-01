VIDEO: truck flies through the air, crashes after high speed chase

SHREVEPORT – Cameras captured a dramatic moment near Shreveport Tuesday when a pickup truck ran off the road and was launched into the air.

Authorities in Webster Parish say the incident happened after police stopped the driver for speeding. While police were speaking with the driver, the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Police say the pursuit ended after the truck passed over spike strips, swerved and was launched into the air. The truck landed on another vehicle at a restaurant parking lot. One woman inside was not hurt.

The driver, an escaped work release inmate, was taken into custody.

