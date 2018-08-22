VIDEO: Toddler sings lullaby to sleepy cat

An adorable video of a toddler singing a lullaby to her sleepy cat is quickly making rounds on the internet.

Four-year-old Abby sings the sweetest version of "You Are My Sunshine" to her cat Bailey. Abby's mother, Erin Merryn, posted the video to Facebook, and people can't get enough of her cute voice.

Check out the video to see Bailey falling asleep to the precious tune.