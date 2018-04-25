VIDEO: Thieves run out of Walmart with cart full of stolen beer

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are on the hunt for a pair of beer-swiping bandits in Ascension Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, the heist happened Monday night at the Walmart on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

Deputies say a man and woman wearing all-dark clothing walked into the store and loaded up their cart with $170 worth of beer. Surveillance video shows the woman sprinting out of the store with the stolen alcoholic beverages and loading them into a grey SUV. The man follows behind moments later, getting into the car and speeding out of the parking lot.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line.