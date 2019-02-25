VIDEO: Thief tricks cashier, steals cash from local business

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension Parish are asking for the public's help in locating a man who swiped money from an area business.

According to authorities, the man entered a Smoothie King on Ultima Plaza Boulevard and requested several different denominations of currency in an attempt to confuse the cashier.

The suspect was seen on camera taking the money as the cashier was counting it. After he left the store, the register was short $82.

Anyone who may have information on this case can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.