VIDEO: Teacher who was handcuffed at school board meeting speaks out

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana teacher was taken away in handcuffs after she spoke about employee pay at a school board meeting has taken to social media to speak about the incident.

Widely viewed video shows middle school language arts teacher Deyshia Hargrave screaming on the floor as an officer handcuffs her and orders her not to resist.

KATC-TV reports that Hargrave later bonded out of jail on charges of "remaining after being forbidden" and resisting an officer. On Tuesday, officials said Hargrave would not be prosecuted following her arrest.

Hargrave later spoke out in a video posted by the state's association of educators Wednesday afternoon.

Ike Funderburk, the prosecutor and city attorney in Abbeville, Louisiana, tells the station he won't approve the charges for further proceedings. It wasn't immediately clear when the charges would be formally dismissed.

Vermilion Parish School Board President Anthony Fontana tells The Advertiser the officer acted appropriately and he stands by him "100 percent."