VIDEO: Suspect in ski mask robs Gonzales gas station at gunpoint

GONZALES - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating an individual accused of robbing a gas station Monday night.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspect walked into Chevron on Airline Highway in Gonzales Monday just before 9 o'clock at night. Deputies say he demanded money from the cashier at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

He is described as being approximately 5’5’’- 5’8” wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a long sleeved green undershirt. The suspect was also wearing a homemade ski mask and gray sweatpants with green shorts over them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.