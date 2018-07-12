91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video shows woman snatching, bagging birds at US park

3 hours 17 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 2:54 PM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Jim Wright via Delaware Online
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Videos of a woman snatching birds at a U.S. park and putting them alive in plastic bags have triggered an investigation by the National Park Service.
  
Videos posted to Instagram on Wednesday show the woman capturing what appear to be sparrows as she and a man sit on a bench in a historic square near Philadelphia's Independence Hall.
  
The man appears to toss food to a cluster of birds as the woman leans down and grabs a bird and puts it into a small plastic bag, which she ties off as the bird flaps around inside.
  
Then another clip shows her doing it again.
  
The man who posted the video said she grabbed at least three.
  
Park Service spokeswoman Gina Gilliam says trapping and harassing wildlife in the park is against federal regulations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days