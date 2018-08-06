Video shows suspect breaking into fried chicken restaurant in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a suspect who broke into a fried chicken restaurant over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect burglarized Leader's Fried Chicken restaurant, located on Highway 431, sometime Saturday.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect crawling around the restaurant floor wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, white shoes, and a blue bandana over his face with black gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.