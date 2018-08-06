81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Video shows suspect breaking into fried chicken restaurant in Ascension Parish

3 hours 1 minute 7 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 3:10 PM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a suspect who broke into a fried chicken restaurant over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect burglarized Leader's Fried Chicken restaurant, located on Highway 431, sometime Saturday.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect crawling around the restaurant floor wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, white shoes, and a blue bandana over his face with black gloves.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days