Video shows Southern's Devon Gales walking with robotic exoskeleton

1 hour 38 minutes 57 seconds ago May 25, 2017 May 25, 2017 Thursday, May 25 2017 May 25, 2017 1:36 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

ATLANTA – Family members shared video of Southern University’s running back Devon Gales walking with the help of a powered brace.

“Look out world because here he comes!” Tanisha Deans-Gales shared on Facebook Thursday. “He is feeling so good right now!”

Tanisha Gales said her son is walking with a “powered orthosis,” which is worn around the legs to allow people with spinal cord injuries to stand and walk.

Davon Gales suffered several fractures in his neck during a Sept. 26, 2015 football game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

In February 2016, Gales told WBRZ that he was not going to be in a wheelchair forever.

“I will walk again; by the faith of the Lord and the support of everybody from Georgia, Southern University, my family and everyone across the world that’s been praying for me.” Gales said.

