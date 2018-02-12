45°
Video shows robots opening doors, internet freaks out

Monday, February 12 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The latest video released by robot builders at Boston Dynamics feels like a scene lifted straight out of a horror movie, and the internet has taken notice.

Monday, the company shared its new video entitled "Hey buddy, can you give me a hand?"

While that title alone sounds perfectly benign, the actual video may come across i bit creepy if you've watched a science fiction film within the past 20 years.

Folks all across social media had a variety of reactions, but most were obviously jokes about Skynet and the "Robo-Pocalypse".

And, of course, some Jurassic Park references were thrown in for good measure.

The company is backed by the Pentagon and has a varied lineup of robots designed for military use, including a leaping humanoid named Atlas and a speedy quadruped named WildCat.

