Video shows possible tornado near Alexandria

1 hour 51 minutes 15 seconds ago April 02, 2017 Apr 2, 2017 Sunday, April 02 2017 April 02, 2017 3:37 PM in News
Source: KALB-TV
By: Trey Couvillion

ALEXANDRIA - Central Louisiana has already experienced severe weather in the area, and more is expected to continue into the night.

According to KALB-TV, confidence is growing that widespread severe weather will hit central Louisiana Sunday afternoon through much of Sunday night.

Video submitted to KALB shows what is possibly a tornado off in the distance. Another video shows damage that has already occurred in Alexandria.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the area under a "high" risk.

The high risk category means there is a threat of EF-2 or greater tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 75 mph and large hail in those areas.

