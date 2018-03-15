70°
Latest Weather Blog
Video shows officer outside during school massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Security video shows a Florida sheriff's deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the video Thursday showing Deputy Scot Peterson's actions during the Feb. 14 shooting. It shows him and a staff member rushing toward the building in a cart. He pulls his weapon and takes up a position outside the building. During much of the shooting, the camera's view of Peterson is blocked by a light pole but parts of him occasionally appear.
Sheriff Scott Israel blasted Peterson eight days after the shooting, saying Peterson should have "went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer."
The 54-year-old deputy retired rather than accept a suspension. He is still being investigated by internal affairs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video shows officer outside during school massacre
-
Louisiana capitol doors to reopen this summer
-
Man dies after being shot by EBRSO deputy
-
Devloper proposing large housing complex in Ascension, Parish tables discussion
-
Officials monitoring levees northwest of Baton Rouge; Usual high water issues
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU's Will Wade sounds off after ULL win
-
WATCH: LSU-UL-Lafayette gets heated, technicals issued in Tigers 84-76 win
-
Leonard Fournette stops by LSU football practice Tuesday
-
LSU's Raigyne Louis' emotional journey 5 years and 1,500 points later
-
LSU Lady Tigers headed to Ohio for March Madness