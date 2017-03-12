56°
Latest Weather Blog
Video shows more progress in Deputy Nick Tullier's recovery
HOUSTON, Tx. - A new video posted Sunday shows more progress in Deputy Nick Tullier's slow recovery.
The video, posted by Tullier's girlfriend, shows the deputy lifting himself up with his forearms without any assistance.
Deputy Tullier was shot and injured in an ambush in July on Airline Highway. He spent months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before moving to The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center.
Earlier this month, a report said Tullier is learning to walk and speak again after his injuries confined him to a hospital bed for several months.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC referees claim they aren't being paid on time
-
Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges
-
Interstate detour this weekend on I-10 E near Sorrento
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former prosecutor faces arrest for violent tirade against estranged wife
-
City plans show handicap accessible ramps long overdue