Video shows moment humpback whale breaches next to boat near New Jersey

These guys had a "whale" of a time when a humpback decided to give them a boat-side show in the New York harbor.

On Thursday, New Jersey native Paul Ziolkowski was boating near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in between New York and New Jersey when something "over-whale-ming" happened.

As seen in the video, a humpback whale breached directly next to their boat.

The men cursed in disbelief as their boat bobbed up and down in the aftermath.

"This definitely was one of the craziest experiences in my life, and I've had many," Ziolkowski wrote on his Facebook post.

At their feet in their boat they found a fish brought in from the wave that was generated from the whale's leap.