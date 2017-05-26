Video shows man who stole computer equipment from bank

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who deputies say stole computer equipment from the Iberia Bank Financial Center located at 11130 Industriplex Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred on May 9 around 3 a.m.

Iberia Bank surveillance cameras captured the man looking into the building through the glass front doors. Minutes later, surveillance video showed the man carrying stolen computer equipment from inside the building as he flees.

No client information was stolen, however it is still unknown at this time what information was stored on the stolen computer.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40's, six feet tall, with a medium build. He is seen wearing a baseball cap with light colored shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.