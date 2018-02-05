Video shows crews battling house fire in local subdivision

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Protection District was called to a subdivision Monday afternoon to battle a large house fire.

Video given to WBRZ by a viewer shows flames engulfing the front entrance of the home in the 5100 block of Bluewater Drive near O'Neal Lane around 12:20 p.m.

In the video, firefighters can be seen battling the blaze as smoke billows from the home's windows. Crews contained the fire within thirty minutes.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported.

The fire was caused by an electrical problem on the back porch, and quickly spread to the attic.