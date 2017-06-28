Video shows burglars going door-to-door in Ascension Parish subdivision

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking two burglars who were seen trying to break into vehicles in an Ascension Parish subdivision.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the two men attempted to break into several vehicles in the Greystone Subdivision sometime between Monday and Tuesday.

Surveillance footage from one of the homes shows the two going from home to home as they try to break into locked vehicles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line.