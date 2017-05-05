Latest Weather Blog
Video shows boat capsize on Tickfaw River Friday
KILLIAN – Water rescue crews from at least one area sheriff's department and the Springfield Fire Department are seen on video responding to a capsized boat in the Tickfaw River Friday morning.
The boat capsized near the mouth of the Tickfaw where it meets Lake Maurepas. Video was sent to WBRZ just after 11 a.m. Friday. It's unclear when the situation began or what happened.
The video shows a flat-bottomed boat sinking as pleasure crafts motor near it. The video ends before the boat capsizes, but a picture shared with WBRZ later showed the boat capsized with rescuers around it.
Springfield firefighters pulled two people from the water during the incident.
More pictures of the popular snowball barge sinking into Tickfaw River. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/fqG7d6Y1An— Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) May 5, 2017
Witnesses said the boat is one that frequents the Tickfaw 200 selling snowballs.
The Tickfaw 200 is a popular boating poker run on the Tickfaw River each year. It is May 4, 5, and 6.
Sources said there were no injuries. Specifics about what happened have not been released.
*************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Symbolic live oak removed from Watson school
-
School band director uses racial slur in social media post
-
Council on aging director's mom, a judge, assigned daughter's defamation lawsuit
-
Gonzales City Council to discuss potential sales tax increase
-
WATCH: Crews respond to capsized boat on Tickfaw