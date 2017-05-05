Video shows boat capsize on Tickfaw River Friday

KILLIAN – Water rescue crews from at least one area sheriff's department and the Springfield Fire Department are seen on video responding to a capsized boat in the Tickfaw River Friday morning.

The boat capsized near the mouth of the Tickfaw where it meets Lake Maurepas. Video was sent to WBRZ just after 11 a.m. Friday. It's unclear when the situation began or what happened.

The video shows a flat-bottomed boat sinking as pleasure crafts motor near it. The video ends before the boat capsizes, but a picture shared with WBRZ later showed the boat capsized with rescuers around it.

Springfield firefighters pulled two people from the water during the incident.

More pictures of the popular snowball barge sinking into Tickfaw River. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/fqG7d6Y1An — Taylor Evans WBRZ (@taylorevansnews) May 5, 2017

Witnesses said the boat is one that frequents the Tickfaw 200 selling snowballs.

The Tickfaw 200 is a popular boating poker run on the Tickfaw River each year. It is May 4, 5, and 6.

Sources said there were no injuries. Specifics about what happened have not been released.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz