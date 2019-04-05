Video shows armed robber manhandling cashier in gas station holdup

SLIDELL- Police are trying to identify an armed man whose violent robbery of a St. Tammany Parish business was caught on video.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at a Shell Gas Station on 1833 Old Spanish Trail. The surveillance footage shows the suspect pulling up to store in a black SUV.

Video shows the man walking into the store and pinning the clerk against the counter, forcing her to open the register. The suspect takes the cash, as well as several packs of Kool cigarettes, and flees the scene.

The robber was described as a black male wearing all dark clothing with a New Orleans Saints hat and driving a black Infinity SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Slidell police at 985-646-4348.