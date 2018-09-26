81°
VIDEO: Puppy lets himself out of house, rings doorbell to get back in
SPOKANE - A puppy in Washington is getting praise for being a very good boy by letting his owner know he had gotten out of the house.
KHQ News says the owner of the 3-month-old Golden Retreiver posted a Nest surveillance video, which shows the puppy ringing the doorbell to get back inside of the house, after mischievously letting himself out.
Check out the video to see the cuteness!
