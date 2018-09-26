81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Puppy lets himself out of house, rings doorbell to get back in

2 hours 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, September 26 2018 Sep 26, 2018 September 26, 2018 3:18 PM September 26, 2018 in News
Source: KHQ News
By: Jordan Whittington

SPOKANE - A puppy in Washington is getting praise for being a very good boy by letting his owner know he had gotten out of the house.

KHQ News says the owner of the 3-month-old Golden Retreiver posted a Nest surveillance video, which shows the puppy ringing the doorbell to get back inside of the house, after mischievously letting himself out.

Check out the video to see the cuteness!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days