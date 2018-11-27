38°
VIDEO: Police officer rescues chicken from fire

Tuesday, November 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

OSSINING, N.Y. (AP) - A police officer who saved a chicken from being roasted is taking a ribbing from his fellow officers.

Body cam video released by the Ossining, New York, police shows the officer responding to a shed fire on Saturday. He removed some propane tanks when he discovered the chicken. The bird clucks as the officer carries the bird to safety. He told the owner, "I got your chicken."

The police department wrote on Facebook, "Somewhere around the first day of field training some salty cop usually hits you with, 'Kid, you wouldn't believe what goes on around here if I told you.'" The department says if you ever wanted to get a hard time from your co-workers, "be a hero...to a chicken."

Watch the full video below. 

