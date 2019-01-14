44°
VIDEO: Officers dance in the streets to Choppa Style after Saints win

1 hour 50 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 January 14, 2019 2:43 PM January 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raykael Morris

NEW ORLEANS - On Sunday, Saints fans took to the street to celebrate the close victory against the Eagles the only way they know how: Choppa Style.

One Saints fan even went viral after he tweeted a video that showed a few NOPD officers dancing in the streets to the newly-proclaimed Saints anthem Choppa Style.

The user tweeted that he initially thought the cops were tying to arrest he and his friends. Instead, the officers hopped out of their units and started dancing right along with them.

The 20-14 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday clinched the Saints their first visit to the NFC Championship game since 2009 when the Saints won the Super Bowl.

The Saints will take on the Rams in the NFC Championship game at 2:05 p.m. this upcoming Sunday

